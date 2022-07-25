Entertainment

SRK unveils Deepika Padukone's first look from 'Pathaan'

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 25, 2022

'Pathaan' will release on January 25, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan snatched our Monday blues away and how! The superstar surprisingly dropped an unexpected teaser to introduce the first look of co-actor Deepika Padukone from their upcoming action film Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand (War), the film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023, targeting the Republic Day holiday rush. It has been bankrolled by Khan's decades-long collaborator Yash Raj Films.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan was last seen as a protagonist in Zero (2018).

While he had an extended cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, fans have waited a long while to see him headline a full-fledged film.

This excruciating wait will finally end with Pathaan, his first out of three films listed for 2023!

There has never been a better time to be a King Khan fan.

Teaser Padukone looks battered, yet fierce in the brief teaser

Presenting Deepika Padukone's slick action avatar, Khan wrote, "She doesn't need a bullet to kill you." With that catchy sentence, we're hooked! The 16-second-long teaser zooms in on a lethal bullet that's fired out of Padukone's gun and the actor looks battered yet fiercely indomitable. The film marks Padukone's fourth cinematic collaboration with Khan after Om Shanti Om , Happy New Year, and Chennai Express.

Twitter Post Watch Padukone's first look here

Details Here's all we know about 'Pathaan'

John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia will also join Padukone and Khan in Pathaan. SRK will be playing the titular role, RAW agent Feroz Pathaan. Anand has also written the script, while the music department has been spearheaded by Vishal and Shekhar. Benjamin Jasper (War) has handled the cinematography. Since Shamshera and Samrat Prithviraj performed below expectations, YRF is seeking a revival through Pathaan.

2023 slate Khan has two other releases lined up for 2023

Khan will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan where he is rumored to be playing dual roles. It co-stars Nayanthara and will hit theaters on June 2, 2023. He has also collaborated with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki, a drama touted to be based on the concept of illegal immigration. Taapsee Pannu will share the screen with Khan for this December 2023 release.