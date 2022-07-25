Entertainment

'Thor 4,' 'Shamshera,' 'Malayankunju': Analyzing box office collections over weekend

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 25, 2022, 01:00 pm 2 min read

Box office collections of the latest film releases.

We're nearing the end of July and while some movies were already running strong at the box office, many newbies have joined the race. Last week, films like Shamshera, Malayankunju, and more were released. Interestingly, the new releases arrived when the older films are still moving forward to their fourth and fifth weekends. Here's a roundup of the box office collections of recent films.

#1 'Shamshera'

Thanks to all the hype, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera had a lot riding on it. Unfortunately, despite having approximately 4,300 screens across India, the film didn't perform well. Shamshera opened to Rs. 10.25cr on Friday. Opening day collections were expected to be between Rs. 15cr to Rs. 18cr. Box Office Worldwide reported that the film collected Rs. 11cr on Sunday.

#2 'Malayankunju'

Helmed by Sajimon Prabhakaran, Malayankunju starring Fahadh Faasil has gained a good amount of traction at the box office. The survival drama reportedly crossed the Rs. 6cr mark at the worldwide box office within three days of its release. According to trade experts, the film grossed Rs. 5.5cr from the Kerala box office alone. Malayankunju is expected to see bigger collections through the week.

#3 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder continued to pull audiences even after its third weekend. On Friday, the film reportedly collected Rs. 60L and on Saturday it grossed Rs. 1.10cr which is a jump forward by 80%. In total, the film has grossed Rs. 94.77cr and is expected to cross Rs. 97.50cr to Rs. 98cr by the end of this week.

#4 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

Based on the life of ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect opened to mixed reviews on Day 1 and didn't get much crowd either. Thanks to positive word of mouth, the film managed to leap forward from its Day 1 collection of Rs. 65L and doubled those numbers from there. The film reportedly crossed Rs. 16.56cr in three weeks.

#5 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo witnessed its fifth weekend irrespective of the film making its way on OTT. At the end of its fourth week, the film grossed Rs. 84.09cr and also collected Rs. 15L on Friday even though it faced competition from Kapoor's Shamshera. The film is expected to close its fifth week by crossing a lifetime of Rs. 85cr.