Entertainment

Karan Johar shares first glimpse of Tiger Shroff's 'Screw Dheela'

Karan Johar shares first glimpse of Tiger Shroff's 'Screw Dheela'

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 25, 2022, 12:49 pm 3 min read

Tiger Shroff performing volatile action, smashing skulls, and wreaking havoc on his nemeses? Sign us up! On Monday, Karan Johar unveiled the teaser of Screw Dheela, fronted by Shroff and helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The teaser has laid the foundation for what we can expect from this slick actioner. The film is expected to hit theaters next year, though confirmation is still awaited.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since his debut in 2014 with Heropanti, Shroff has established himself as one of the best contemporary action heroes.

He has proved his penchant for such roles through films such as War and the Baaghi franchise.

Since his last release Heropanti 2 crashed at the box office, there is a lot riding on his upcoming projects, and Screw Dheela is one of them.

Teaser An ordinary teacher metamorphoses into a dauntless action hero

The almost three-minute-long teaser begins with an apparent case of mistaken identity when we see Akhilesh (Shroff), a supposed PT teacher held captive by malevolent goons. As if on cue, his real self springs to life when he sees the silhouette of his lady love (reportedly Rashmika Mandanna), kidnapped by his rivals. What subsequently follows is his mission to crumble his foes to dust.

Observations Background score, along with action sequences, stands out

Screw Dheela gives Shroff yet another opportunity to do what he does best: high-octane action and Physics-defying stunts in rapid succession. We also see him take on multiple bad guys in one go—all while blood sprouts from his temple! The breaking of bones, cracking of window panes, and blazing of guns, married with a catchy background score further lend the teaser a "slam-bang" feel.

Concern Hopefully 'Screw Dheela' won't be yet another substance-less story

While action films usually stand the test of time and amass a loyal fan-following, more often than not, they also skate on thin ice due to all show and no story. A recent example is The Gray Man, which has received mixed reviews and has been termed a "mindless actioner," barely held together by a string. Hopefully, Screw Dheela won't repeat the same mistake.

Upcoming projects Take a look at Shroff's upcoming films

Shroff is currently busy with Vikas Bahl's Ganapath, where he will be seen opposite his Heropanti co-actor Kriti Sanon. Amitabh Bachchan will also have a cameo in the movie. Apart from that, he also has Chote Miyan Bade Miyan in the pipeline, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar (Tiger Zinda Hai, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan). The film also stars Akshay Kumar.