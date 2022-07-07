Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan to do a cameo in Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath'

Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff will work together in 'Ganapath.'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to collaborate with Tiger Shroff on his upcoming venture Ganapath. Apart from lending his voice, the Zanjeer actor will also have a cameo in it. Billed as an action entertainer, Ganapath was initially scheduled to hit theaters around Christmas 2022. However, reports hint at a change in the release date since Ranveer Singh's Cirkus is arriving on December 23.

Ganapath stars Kriti Sanon opposite Shroff.

This heralds good news for the duo's fans since they had stepped into Bollywood together with the 2014 film Heropanti.

Ganapath is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani. Notably, Bachchan had earlier worked with his father Vashu Bhagnani in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) and also Salman Khan-led Biwi No.1 (1999), where the veteran actor made a special appearance.

Role Bachchan will play the role of Shroff's 'Guru'

As per a report published in Pinkvilla, the Don actor will essay the part of Shroff's "Guru" (teacher) in the upcoming film. The publication quoted a source as saying, "They [the team] shot for the portion in May in Mumbai, and the makers are extremely happy with how it has panned out." The source further revealed that Ganapath has entered the post-production stage.

Details 'Ganapath' will be a spectacular visual feast

While the plot details about Ganapath are still under wraps, it will reportedly be a top-notch cinematic experience brimming with high-octane action. A source earlier said, "Ganapath is unlike anything we've ever seen in Indian cinema. The movie is a mind-blowing spectacular visual feast with top-notch special effects." Reportedly, the film will also feature Elli AvrRam (Bigg Boss), Rob Horrocks (Infinite), and Rahman (Billa).

Upcoming projects All three actors have interesting projects lined up

Moreover, Bachchan will next be seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and is also working on Uunchai. The former stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Sanon, on the other hand, has a slew of interesting projects, such as Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and Adipurush alongside Prabhas. Shroff, meanwhile, is gearing up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that also stars Akshay Kumar.

