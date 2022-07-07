Entertainment

'Avatar: The Way of Water': Runtime, new characters, release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 07, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

'Avatar 2' will hit the big screens on December 16, 2022.

We are only six months away from the release of the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi venture, Avatar. After Avatar: The Way of Water, there will be three more installments coming out. The second movie is expected to take off right from where it left. Recently, it was revealed Avatar 2 will be around three hours long. Read on for more fresh deets.

Though the sequel was announced way back, fans have been waiting for updates and information about the second installment for a long time.

The first part turned out to be a humongous blockbuster fetching about $2.84B from its worldwide release.

Besides being a commercial success, Avatar also bagged three Academy Awards and six nominations.

So, the sequel is attracting all the attention.

Trailer Trailer dropped in May broke records left and right

The trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was first screened in theaters on May 5 during the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Later, it was dropped on Avatar's official YouTube channel on May 9. The trailer garnered 148.6M views within a day, breaking the records set by Disney films and surpassing views of Star Wars films' trailers.

Details New actors who have joined the franchise

A host of new actors have joined the sequel. A new tribe of people will be introduced—the reef-dwellers of the Metkayina. Kate Winslet will be seen as Na'vi leader Ronal and Cliff Curtis will play Tonowari, the leader of the Metkayina. After speculations, Vin Diesel is confirmed to be part of the sequels. But his role is still under the wraps.

Twitter Post Check out Kate Winslet's look as Ronal

Ready to return to Pandora? Empire’s world-exclusive #Avatar: The Way Of Water issue is coming, with Kate Winslet riding into battle as Na’vi leader Ronal on the newsstand cover. On sale Thursday 7 July.



READ MORE: https://t.co/PKwSUIJot1 pic.twitter.com/7oMLHlVeSC — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 30, 2022

Release Avatar will hit the marquee on December 16

The sequel is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 16, 2022. Though the sequel was announced back in 2010, it took more than a decade for the makers to finish. So far, the film has seen eight theatrical delays over the years. The third installment is slated to be released in December 2024, while the fourth installment will be out in December 2028.