Entertainment

#AllAboutFees: Tracking Salman Khan's fees from Rs.75 to Rs.125cr!

#AllAboutFees: Tracking Salman Khan's fees from Rs.75 to Rs.125cr!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 07, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

Take a look at Salman Khan's remunerations in his career.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of the top paid actors in India. Apart from acting in films, the actor also has income flowing through various other sources. This includes the superstar's whopping remuneration to host the reality show Bigg Boss. Let us discuss the pay graph of Bhaijaan starting from his first film to his recent and upcoming movies.

History Khan's first earning was Rs. 75

Being more than three decades in showbiz, it wouldn't surprise us to know that Khan didn't earn crores when he started out his career. Khan said in an interview that his first-ever earning was Rs. 75 for dancing in a show in Mumbai's Taj hotel. For his first hit film Maine Pyar Kiya, which was released in 1989, he was paid Rs. 31,000.

#1 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Khan is currently busy with the shooting schedule of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reportedly, he takes home a whopping Rs. 125cr as his salary for the film. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Sajid Nadiadwala was initially supposed to bankroll the project. But he stepped down owing to creative differences and now Khan is producing the project.

#2 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai hit the marquee in 2021. According to reports, Khan's salary for the film was Rs. 50cr. For helming the project, Deva took home Rs. 10cr, whereas, Disha Patani, who played the leading lady, was paid a remuneration of Rs. 5cr. On the other hand, Randeep Hooda who played an important role was paid Rs. 3cr.

#3 'Antim'

Antim, released in 2021, was made on a budget of Rs. 100-150cr under Khan's Salman Khan Films. For his role as the lead actor, Khan's remuneration was Rs. 40cr. For playing a key role in the film, Aayush Sharma took home Rs. 10-12cr, while Nikitin Dheer was paid a remuneration of Rs. 5-8cr. Director Mahesh Manjrekar's salary was Rs. 5-8cr.

#4 'GodFather'

Telugu film GodFather starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role has Khan playing an extended cameo role. Based on the Malayalam film Lucifer, the makers have still not revealed whose role would Khan reprise in the Hindi version. Nevertheless, reports suggest that Khan has not taken any remuneration for his appearance. The Mohan Raja directorial is awaiting release on Dussehra 2022.

#5 'Bigg Boss'

Khan had jokingly claimed during the launch of Bigg Boss 15 that the makers had never increased his salary. However, reports suggest that his salary has been on the increasing curve over the years. During the show's inception in 2010, his remuneration for each weekend episode was Rs. 5cr, whereas, he was paid Rs. 25cr for hosting the weekend episodes in 2021.