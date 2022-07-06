Entertainment

'Ms. Marvel': Highlights from episode 5 of Marvel show

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 06, 2022, 07:30 pm 3 min read

5 highlights from 'Ms. Marvel' episode 5! (Photo credit: Marvel)

Disney+ Hotstar dropped the fifth episode of Marvel's newest superhero series—Ms. Marvel on Wednesday. The coming-of-age series narrates how the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first-ever Muslim superhero Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) found her powers and her identity. We are five episodes into the series and a lot has unfolded so far! Here are some highlights from the latest episode. Let's catch up!

Highlight #1 Fawad Khan finally made his appearance

A flashback scene revealed that Kamala's great grandmother Aisha (Mehwish Hayat) met Hasan (Fawad Khan) in a village while she was escaping a British soldier. The two fell in love and soon Aisha was pregnant with Sana, Khan's grandmother in the real world. As Nani (Sana) had narrated, Hasan and little Sana boarded the last train on partition day without Aisha.

Highlight #2 Najma was the one who killed Aisha

Najma (Nimra Bucha) who was in the same gang as Aisha was hell-bent on going home in the flashback. Aisha wanted to save her husband and child and thus tried to escape her. She told Najma that the bangle that is supposed to get them back home was hidden. Angered by Aisha's deceit, Najma stabbed her in the middle of the crowded train station.

Highlight #3 Khan was the 'trail of stars'

Khan finally understood what happened in the past and met Aisha in the flashback. She urged Aisha to find Sana and complete the story but Aisha said that her being there was part of the story. That's when Khan realized that she was the "trail of stars" that her Nani followed to reunite with her father at the train station.

Do you know? Khan's costume according to Marvel comics came together

Waleed gave Khan a jacket in the previous episode. This time, Kareem, who was part of Red Daggers, gave her his red scarf. Toward the end, Muneeba found Khan's necklace that broke and is now shaped like a lightning bolt, thus completing her comic-accurate outfit.

Highlight #4 Veil of Noor was torn open

Previously, Waleed (Farhan Akhtar) informed Khan about the veil of Noor that divided Najma's unseen world from theirs. Returning to reality, a tear in the timeline opened the veil and the Clandestines (Najma's tribe) tried to go back to their home but in vain. Najma sacrificed herself to close the tear and passed on her powers to her son Kamran (Rish Shah) before dying.

Highlight #5 Khan's mother found out she is the 'light girl'

Khan's mother, Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) witnessed the aftermath of the tear in the veil of Noor and how it consumed Najma and the others. Muneeba finally pieced things together and asked Khan if she was that "light girl." Khan's Nani (Sana) reminded Muneeba that she always told her that their family was magical, it was only now that Muneeba could finally believe the stories.