When you watch the Star Wars films in chronological order, there is a significant story gap of 30 years between Episode III and Episode IV, which took away our chance to see Darth Vader's transformation into a legend. Thankfully, Marvel filled this gap via the Darth Vader comic series, which are now canon. Listed are some important revelations from the series.

Birth Palpatine manipulated Shmi's womb, which gave birth to Anakin

In the prequels, the father of Anakin Skywalker was never revealed. However, the comics offered an explanation, which was bizarre, to say the least. In Darth Vader #25, Vader sees a vision of Emperor Palpatine manipulating Shmi's (Anakin's mother) womb, creating the imbalance in the force that led to his birth. So maybe not a conventional father, but the creator indeed.

Lightsaber Darth Vader's lightsaber is red because it's corrupted and bleeding

In Darth Vader #1, set immediately after Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine reveals the reason why Sith lightsabers are red. Lightsabers are powered by Kyber crystals, which are attuned to the Force and are alive. Sith lightsabers are made from crystals stolen from Jedi masters. The crystals are then tortured till they become corrupted and bleed red, reflecting the Sith's rage.

Jedi Vader's first red lightsaber was from the last surviving Jedi

Since Sith lightsabers are formed from crystals of a Jedi's blade, in Darth Vader #12, Vader embarks on a journey to hunt the last surviving Jedi Master Kirak Infil'a at the river moon of Al'doleem. He is initially defeated by the Jedi Master, having parts of his mechanical body cut off. But Vader eventually kills Kirak Infil'a off and retrieves his lightsaber.

Castle Vader's Mustafar castle is for reuniting him and Padmé