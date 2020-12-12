Bollywood choreographer and film director Remo D'Souza, who suffered a heart attack on Friday, is now stable, revealed his wife Lizelle D'Souza. "He is fine now, much better," Lizelle has told The Indian Express. Remo was yesterday admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Here are more details on this.

Details It's shocking: Remo's wife on his heart attack

"Remo's heart issue has come as a shock to not just everyone but himself too. He had no history of blood pressure or anything," Lizelle told ETimes. She, however, added that there is no confirmation as to when the director will be discharged from the hospital. Talking about the same, his wife stated, "They (doctors) will decide tomorrow."

Details Stent has been put, he is stable: Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Taurani, the producer of Race 3 which Remo directed, told The Times of India, "A stent (metal mesh used in surgical procedures) has been put. He is stable now." Meanwhile, Remo's friend Aamir Ali also confirmed that he is doing well, saying, "He has always been a fit guy and I see him being as fit as before again very soon."

Reactions Geeta Kapoor, Nora Fatehi prayed for speedy recovery

Many fellow celebrities and fans prayed for Remo's quick recovery on social media. Fellow choreographer Geeta Kapoor wrote, "Stay blessed and get well soon on behalf of not only me but all those also who love u but can't reach u directly (sic)." Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi shared a heartfelt post, writing, "Thank god you are recovering."

Instagram Post Bounce back brother: Terence

Instagram post A post shared by terence_here on December 12, 2020 at 4:53 pm IST

Other details Remo had a blockage which led to heart attack