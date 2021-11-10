'Hone Laga' review: 'Antim's third song is all about passion

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 06:11 pm

After releasing Bhai Ka Birthday, the makers of Antim have dropped another song titled Hone Laga. The song is picturized on Aayush Sharma, who plays a goon in the film, and his love interest (Mahima Makwana). The track, which is available online, has already fetched a good amount of views. You can watch it on Zee Music's official YouTube channel. Here's our review.

The song

Jubin Nautiyal's soothing voice is going to mesmerize you

Composed by Ravi Basrur, the song is perfect for a romantic date night. To top that, Jubin Nautiyal's voice makes it a soulful, slow number. It has the signature quality that all of his songs have. Lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed depict a deep meaning, whereas the slow rhythm will stay in your mind. Instruments like guitar, violin, and flute form a perfect blend.

Video

In gist: Track depicts strong passion between Sharma and Makwana

The 3:07-minute-long clip shows love blossoming between the two actors. The use of colourful lanterns in the background gives an aesthetic touch. The innocence in Sharma's eyes and Makwana's boldness make the narrative strong. It seems that the song would take the film's story to another level. Oh, no lip-syncing in this one, only expressions. Umesh Jadhav and Sabina Khan's sensuous choreography is top-notch.

Observation

The soft side of Sharma is shown in this track

Since the launch of Antim's trailer, Sharma, whose character's name is Rahulya, was shown as a serious kind of a guy. But this song explores his vulnerable side. Both the actors express strongly through their eyes, making it look organic. We assume that the track comes before Salman Khan and Sharma's fight scene. It looks like each frame is taking the story ahead.

Conclusion

Hopefully, the song doesn't slow the pace of the film

Verdict: The song gets 3.5 stars, while the video gets 3 out of 5. Antim is all set to hit the cinema halls on November 26. It will clash with John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2, scheduled to release a day earlier. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim stars Khan and Sharma in lead roles. The actors are sharing screen space for the first time.