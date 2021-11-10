Rs. 1,001 reward announced for kicking Vijay Sethupathi. Here's why

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 05:52 pm

Recently, a reward to kick actor Vijay Sethupathi was announced, know what led to this

On November 3, popular South actor Vijay Sethupathi and his manager were attacked at Bengaluru airport. The video clip of the assault went viral and since then there has been no end of turmoil for the Super Deluxe star. Now, a political party has announced a Rs. 1,001 reward for anyone who kicks the star. Read on to find out what led to this.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) in Tamil Nadu has announced the monetary reward on Twitter. This step came based on the claims made by Maha Gandhi, the individual who had attacked Sethupathi. In a series of interviews after the incident, the man implied Sethupathi had insulted an important figure of the Thevar community--U Muthuramalingam Thevar, leading to heated debates. The actor has denied the claims.

Timeline

The party is demanding apology from the actor

U Muthuramalingam Thevar

"Arjun Sampath announces cash award, for kicking actor Vijay Sethupathi for insulting Thevar Ayya. 1 kick = Rs.1001/- for any one who kicks him, until he apologizes (sic)," the right-wing party tweeted on November 7. It then started a poll to vote "who deserves respect in TN," among Sethupathi and Muthuramalingam. Notably, the patriarch of the Thevar community, Muthuramalingam was also a honed politician.

Cause

The actor allegedly insulted patriarch of Thevar community

But what led to this? According to Gandhi's testimony of the incident, he was a co-passenger of the Laabam actor and wanted to congratulate him for receiving the National Award. Upon doing so, Sethupathi allegedly asked "is this a nation," in a sarcastic tone. Then, Gandhi asked whether he would attend the Thevar Guru Puja held in Muthuramalingam's honor. Sethupathi apparently insulted Muthuramalingam here.

Other side

How did Sethupathi react?

The man also said that after getting off the flight, he was attacked by two people and his attempt at attacking the star was an act of retaliation. Sethupathi had earlier claimed that the attacker was drunk and had called the incident "was nothing much." Moreover, no case was registered against the attacker. Until the time of writing, Sethupathi has given no further statement.