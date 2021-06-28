'Race 4' in scripting stage; is Salman Khan the lead?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 02:31 pm

Salman Khan might be the lead in 'Race 4'

The Race franchise has been setting cash registers afire since 2008. Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 (2018) was, however, widely panned, leading to speculations that part 4 was off the cards. But, according to recent reports, the next installment is very much happening and is in the scripting stage. It will be ready to go on floor by the end of this year.

Details

Will 'Race 4' be helmed by a new director?

Shiraz Ahmed, who had written the screenplay of the previous three installments, will continue the same for Race 4, a source told Pinkvilla. It further said that producer Ramesh Taurani will finalize the director after the script is done. Does this mean Race 4 will have a new filmmaker? The first two movies were helmed by Abbas-Mustan, and the third part by Remo D'Souza.

Quote

Here's what the source said

"Producer Ramesh Taurani will zero in on a director soon, and will get onto casting only after the final script is locked. The film is expected to roll by this year's end, however things also depend on the COVID-19 situation then," the source said.

Information

Abbas-Mustan and Taurani's 'creative differences' changed the director last time

Tracing back, when Race 3 was announced, fans were disappointed to know that Abbas-Mustan weren't the directors. Citing the actual reason, Khan had told Navbharat Times, "The movie was earlier supposed to be helmed by Abbas-Mustan but they had creative differences with producer Ramesh Taurani over the canvas of the film. So, that's why he changed the film's casting as well as the director."

Cast

Saif Ali Khan was the lead in 'Race', 'Race 2'

Race's first two parts had Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The 2008-film had Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu, while Race 2 co-starred John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone. Race 3 also featured Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. Anil Kapoor was the only one who appeared in all the editions, and may star in Race 4. Other actors aren't known yet.

Deveopment

Khan to start shooting for 'Antim' soon

Only time will tell whether Khan would lead Race 4 too, like the last installment. But for now, he's expected to start shooting for Antim soon. "They're going to work on a four-day patch work...will be shooting for the first two days at Kamalistan Studio and the next two days will be at a Bungalow in Byculla," said FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey.