After YRF, Sajid Nadiadwala signs deal with Amazon Prime Video?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 02, 2021, 11:25 am

The streaming rights of the five films have been sold for around Rs. 250 crore

Just a few days back we learned that production giant Yash Raj Films has inked a six-film deal with Amazon Prime Video. And now reports are suggesting that ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala has signed a mega-deal with the OTT platform. The five movies that are a part of this agreement have been sold for around Rs. 250 crore, added the reports. Here's more.

These five films are a part of the deal

Portals have said that Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, and Satyanarayan Ki Katha featuring Kartik Aaryan are a part of this deal. The other two are Salman Khan-led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2. These surprise entries have caught every one's attention because the films haven't even started production. Interestingly, Nadiadwala-backed Tadap will also hit Prime after its theatrical run.

Suniel Shetty's son makes his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap'

However, it seems Tadap is not a part of the five-film deal and will be shown on OTT a month after its theatrical run. It marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan. Tara Sutaria is the female lead. The romantic drama, directed by Milan Luthria, is a remake of the Telugu film, RX 100. It arrives in theaters on December 3.

'He has fetched the maximum for 'Kick 2''

Talking about Kick 2 being a part of the agreement, a source said, "Sajid is very keen to make Kick 2 with Salman and has been working on the script for a while now." "He is sure that the film will be made and hence, included it in the contract. Of the entire slate, he has fetched the maximum amount for Kick 2."

Here's what we know about 'Kick 2' so far

Kick 2 is shrouded in mystery but what we know is that Khan will be reprising his role of Devil and that he has "loved" the idea Nadiadwala has pitched to him. Whether the original cast will be retained isn't known yet, but reports suggested an international action star might be signed. Some other reports said Rakul Preet Singh may be the female lead.