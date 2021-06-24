Court asks KRK not to post anything defamatory against Salman

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 11:17 am

Court temporarily restrains KRK from posting defamatory content against Salman Khan

Salman Khan's defamation case against Kamaal R Khan (KRK), filed last month, has taken a new turn. According to recent reports, the Mumbai city civil court has temporarily restrained the self-proclaimed critic from posting defamatory videos and comments against the Sultan actor. This is just an interim relief to the civil suit filed by Khan against KRK, as the court's judgment is still awaited.

Quote

'Reputation is the purest treasure,' Sessions judge said

While passing the interim order Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe said, "Reputation is not only a salt of life but the purest treasure and the most precious perfume of life." He then compared "reputation and honor" to a man's "bodily safety and freedom". Judge Marathe further mentioned that a person's good reputation is his "personal security," which is protected by the Constitution.

Argument

Khan's advocate calls the 'Deshdrohi' actor 'a habitual offender'

Khan's advocate Pradeep Gandhy argued that commenting on a film or the actor's performances aren't banned. But, KRK posted defamatory videos against the Radhe star's family and business, which do not fall "within realm of fair comment." He alleged that KRK was a "habitual offender," because the Deshdrohi actor had misused the social media platform to defame Khan's reputation many times "without any basis."

Opposition

An action to terrorize people, KRK's advocate on Khan's suit

Opposing Gandhy's arguments, KRK's advocate Manoj Gadkari pointed out that the actor/critic "merely expressed his opinion about Radhe." He just used his right to freedom of speech. Khan being a public figure should be open to opinions, and KRK's comments were a part of "fair criticism," said Gadkari, in defense. He further called Khan's suit as "an action to terrorize people."

Verdict

KRK portrayed Khan as a 'criminal' in videos, court concludes

Post-hearing the arguments, the judge agreed that KRK's videos/tweets were ruining Khan's reputation, and "portraying him as a criminal, cheater and person with no dignity." Also, the critic failed to submit a proper explanation to his defamatory comments. Thus, an interim order has been passed. To note, KRK didn't stop taking digs at Khan on Twitter, even after promising not to do so.