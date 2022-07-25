Entertainment

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threats, police launch investigation

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threats, police launch investigation

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jul 25, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has now allegedly received death threats.

After Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, popular actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has now reportedly received death threats. According to media reports, an unidentified person issued the threats on social media, after which Kaushal filed a police complaint at the Santacruz Police Station in Mumbai. Now, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. Here's all we know.

Context Why does this story matter?

The news of Kaif and Kaushal receiving death threats comes a month after Khan and his father, lyricist-screenwriter Salim Khan, were reportedly sent a death threat letter.

Later, the Mumbai Police identified jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as being behind the threat issued to the Khans.

Further, on June 30, it was revealed unidentified persons delivered a threat note at actor Swara Bhasker's Mumbai residence.

Details A case has been registered, investigation underway

While there is little to nothing known yet in the matter, news agency ANI reported the Mumbai Police has currently launched an investigation into the alleged death threats. On Monday, ANI's official Twitter handle stated, "Police register a case against an unidentified man and initiate an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media (sic)."

Twitter Post Check out the tweet here

Maharashtra | Police register a case against an unidentified man and initiate an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. Case registered at Santacruz Police Station: Mumbai Police



(File photos) pic.twitter.com/hQTaTMnB9a — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Probe Man named Aditya Rajput being investigated: Report

The person who issued the death threats is a man named Aditya Rajput, reported ABP Live. According to ANI, it is not yet known what exactly the threats said. Notably, Kaif and Kaushal were recently in the Maldives on a holiday along with friends and family, where they also celebrated Kaif's 39th birthday. The star couple got hitched on December 9 last year.

Information Meanwhile, Khan reportedly applied for weapon license

Meanwhile, Salman Khan met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar in South Mumbai on Friday, reportedly in relation to the life-threatening note issued to him. Reports suggest that the Race 3 actor has also applied for a weapon license. Last month, Siddhesh Kamble aka Saurabh Mahakal, an alleged member of Bishnoi's gang, said the gang was targeting Bollywood celebrities to extort money.