Entertainment

All about Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's cozy London home; pictures inside

All about Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's cozy London home; pictures inside

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 01, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at the home of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in London's Notting Hill.

Actor Sonam Kapoor and husband-businessman Anand Ahuja hosted a party for Kapoor's aunt Maheep and uncle Sanjay Kapoor recently, who visited them in their London's Notting Hill home. Kapoor shared photos from the party with her online family. And, the elegant home with rich aesthetics and fashionable decor caught everyone's eyes. Let's take a virtual tour of the home to satiate our curiosity.

Living room Living room with forest-themed interiors

Even before the recent pictures were shared online, the couple had given us a sneak peek into their home in the past. Their living room has vibrant-shaded furniture like velvet couches which complement their forest-themed decor and wall art. The lower half of the living room's wall has bottle green paneling that goes well with the aesthetic chandelier that emits a warm glow.

Bedroom Two-and-a-half bedroom space with earthy notes

During an interview with Architectural Digest India, Kapoor revealed that the Notting Hill apartment has two and a half bedrooms. And in an Instagram video, she gave us a glimpse into one of her bedrooms. With nature-themed wall art, it seemed to carry the same vibe as that of their living room. Their cozy bed has wood and rattan detailing on the headboard.

Instagram Post Kapoor's video from one of her bedrooms

Instagram post A post shared by sonamkapoor on June 30, 2022 at 5:10 pm IST

Dining hall A dining hall perfect to host a small gathering

Their dining hall with bright yellow walls boasts an ensemble of statement art pieces. During their recent party for Maheep-Sanjay and during Christmas last year, the couple had shared the platters that they treated their guests with. The floor-to-ceiling window providing ventilation and a view to the guests is the highlight of their dining area. Besides, there are statement décor pieces grabbing our attention.

Instagram Post Check out the dining space here

Instagram post A post shared by maheepkapoor on June 30, 2022 at 5:11 pm IST

Information Know about Kapoor's work profile

A few months back, Kapoor announced that she is expecting and the baby will arrive around September. On the acting front, her last full-fledged role was in 2019's The Zoya Factor. The sports drama had Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead. She later made a cameo appearance in AK vs AK. Her fans will get to see her on the screens next in Blind.