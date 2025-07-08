Aamir Khan makes big confession; says 'in heart, already married...'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has confirmed his serious relationship with girlfriend Gauri Spratt . The 60-year-old actor revealed that he feels "already married" to her. "Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space," he said in a recent interview.

Relationship timeline 'We are partners...': Khan Khan, who divorced Kiran Rao in 2021, has been dating Spratt for well over a year now. He told IE Screen about Spratt, "We are, you know, we are partners. We are together." "I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along."

Family history Khan's two marriages and family Khan was first married in 1986 to Reena Dutta. They were together for 16 years and have two children, Junaid and Ira. After their separation in 2002, he married Rao in 2005. The duo welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 and remained married for 16 years before they parted ways. Now, with Spratt by his side, Khan seems to be starting a new chapter in his life.