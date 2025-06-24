'Power of representation': Aamir shares heartfelt fan letter for 'Sitaare...'

Aamir Khan 's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par , is winning over audiences and critics alike. The movie has received a lot of praise for its heartwarming story. Khan's production house's Instagram account shared a heartfelt letter shared by a fan, who had experienced the film with his "specially abled" brother. The fan shared how his brother and he felt represented like never before.

Fan letter 'They are just like us....' The letter revealed that the first thing his brother said after watching the movie was, "Yeh bilkul hum jaise hai na (They are just like us, right)?" "That's when I truly understood what you had done. You hadn't just made a movie." "You had opened a door to our world and invited the entire country inside." The fan called it "The power of representation on screen." The emotional tribute also revealed that his brother had actually met Khan once.

Chance meeting Fan reveals his brother's meeting with Khan The fan surprisingly revealed that his brother met Khan nearly 30 years ago. He said, "Twenty-eight years ago, a young boy met you at one of your shootings. You were patient with him, kind and the sweetest one could ever be. You took a photo, shared a moment." "That boy treasures that memory still...The photo from that day sits in our living room." He requested Khan to meet his brother on the latter's birthday on Friday.