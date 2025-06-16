Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' crosses ₹150 crore by Day 10
What's the story
The comedy film Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, among many others, has crossed the ₹150 crore mark in India within 10 days of its release.
The movie saw a significant boost during its second weekend, raking in ₹11.5 crore on Sunday (June 15). Its total collection has now crossed ₹154 crore.
Box office boost
'Housefull 5' day-wise collection
The second weekend gave Housefull 5 a major boost, with the film collecting ₹9.5 crore on Saturday and an even bigger jump to ₹11.5 crore on Sunday, per Sacnilk's estimates.
This has taken the total India net collection to a whopping ₹154.25 crore.
The film's day-wise box office report shows consistent earnings since its release on June 6, with the first week alone contributing ₹127.25 crore to its total collection.
Audience turnout
On Sunday, it recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 23.93%
On Sunday, June 15, Housefull 5 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 23.93%, indicating its popularity as a weekend choice.
The morning shows saw a turnout of 9.29%, peaking in the afternoon with 29.13%.
The evening shows were the busiest at 35.29%, while night shows recorded an occupancy of 22.01%.
Star power
The film's star-studded cast adds to its appeal
One of the major reasons behind Housefull 5's massive appeal is its star-studded cast.
Apart from Kumar, Bachchan, and Deshmukh, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma.
The film features veterans like Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Nana Patekar as well as comedy favorites Johnny Lever and Shreyas Talpade, among others.