The comedy film Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, among many others, has crossed the ₹150 crore mark in India within 10 days of its release.

The movie saw a significant boost during its second weekend, raking in ₹11.5 crore on Sunday (June 15). Its total collection has now crossed ₹154 crore.