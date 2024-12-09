'Fateh': Sonu Sood is on killing spree in action-packed teaser
Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions have dropped the teaser of Fateh, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's directorial debut. The film sees Sood as an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman gets caught in a scam. The star-studded cast also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film releases on January 10.
'Fateh' teaser showcases high-octane action sequences
The teaser of Fateh gives a glimpse of Sood's character going on a rampage, much like the John Wick franchise, with a rising body count. The breakneck action is the highlight of the teaser, while we also get glimpses of the supporting cast. The film's action sequences are designed by Hollywood technicians including fight coordinator Federico Berte (Cobra Kai), fight choreographer Filip Ciprian Florian (The Woman King), and action director/stunt coordinator Lee Whittaker (Captain Marvel).
Take a look at the teaser here
'Fateh' delves into digital security and online fraud
Produced by Sonali Sood and Umesh KR Bansal, Fateh explores themes of digital security and online fraud. Speaking about the project, Sood told Variety, "This film is incredibly special to me - not only because it marks my debut as a director but also because it is a voice against the alarming threat that many of us underestimate: the invisible, dark forces of the cyber world." Sood's recent acting credits include Samrat Prithviraj and Sreemanta.