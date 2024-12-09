Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite facing allegations of black ticketing, Indian artist Diljit Dosanjh remains unfazed, defending his stance and expressing support for fellow artists Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon.

He encourages independent artists to work harder, highlighting the rise in demand for local talent over international acts.

Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the issue of his tickets being sold in black

'Not my fault': Diljit defends himself against black ticketing allegations

By Tanvi Gupta, December 09, 2024

What's the story Renowned Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has come out in his defense after reports emerged that his concert tickets are being sold in black. During his concert in Indore on Sunday, he spoke to his audience about the issue and later posted a video on Instagram. In the video, he asked, "How is it my fault that it is happening? If you are buying tickets for ₹10 and selling for ₹100, then how is it the artist's fault?"

Unfazed stance

Dosanjh expressed no fear of defamation amid allegations

Dosanjh was unfazed by the allegations and said, "Keep leveling allegations against me however much you want. I don't fear defamation. There is no tension." He further emphasized that this has been the practice since the time cinema came to India. The singer also mentioned a change in the music industry where singers are now in the front unlike earlier when they used to sing in the background for actors to lip-sync.

Artist solidarity

Dosanjh extended support to fellow artists amid controversy

Amid the controversy, Dosanjh also extended his support to his fellow artists Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon who have recently hit the road with their tours. He wished them luck and stressed that this is the era of independent music. "The time for independent music has started. Problems will arise. When there is a revolution, problems will arise. We will keep working," he said in the video clip going viral.

Artist motivation

Dosanjh urged independent artists to double their efforts

Dosanjh also urged all independent artists to double their efforts and hard work. He said, "All the independent artists, double your effort and hard work. The time of Indian music has come." He also noted that earlier tickets for international artists were sold in black but now it's happening for Indian artists too. This, he said, marks a rise in demand for local talent over foreign acts, claiming, "This is vocal for local."

Ongoing tour

Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati Tour' continues amid controversy

Despite the controversy, Dosanjh is scheduled to continue his Dil-Luminati Tour with a performance in Chandigarh on December 14. The India leg of his tour will conclude with a show in Guwahati on December 29. Meanwhile, Dhillon is scheduled to perform at the Indira Gandhi Arena in Delhi on December 14 and Aujla's Delhi performances are scheduled for December 15, 17, and 19.