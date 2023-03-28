Entertainment

Indore: Complaint filed against Taapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 28, 2023, 12:30 pm 2 min read

Complaint has been filed against Taapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has landed in trouble. A complaint was lodged with the Indore Police against her, recently. The complainant, Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Indore Mayor Malini Gaur, has accused her of "hurting religious sentiments" and "spreading obscenity." The complaint was registered with the Chatripura Police Station; read the details.

Why does this story matter?

Pannu, who was last seen in her maiden production venture, Blurr, has often found herself in the midst of controversies. Earlier, the actor was in the news for her love-hate relationship with the paparazzi.

In a fresh issue, a complaint has been filed against her on Monday over a video and images from a fashion show, dated March 14.

What's the matter?

Per the complainant, the actor was at the Lakme Fashion Week where she was seen in designer Monisha Jaising's sequined gown with a plunging neckline. Pannu completed her look with a Reliance Jewels' Akshay Tritiya collection necklace depicting Goddess Laxmi. The complainant alleged Pannu's attire hurt religious sentiments and also spread obscenity. Meanwhile, NewsBytes tried to reach Pannu through text, but to no avail.

The probe is underway

Speaking to NewsBytes, Kamal Sharma, Thana In-charge of Chatripura Police Station, said that the matter is presently under investigation. "We've received a complaint against her with the accusation of hurting religious sentiments and obscenity over an alleged indecent dress she wore for a fashion show. Acting upon it, we are presently looking at all angles. So far, an FIR has not yet been lodged."

Who is Eklavya Singh Gaur?

Convenor of Hindi Rakshak Sanghthan, this isn't the first time that Gaur has accused a public figure of hurting religious sentiments. Earlier, in December 2020, Gaur had filed a complaint against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui for allegedly insulting Hindu deities during his comedy act in Indore. Following Gaur's complaint, the comedian was arrested on January 1, 2021, and was later sent into judicial custody.