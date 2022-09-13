India

Bhopal shocker: 3-year-old nursery student raped by bus driver

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 13, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Many are questioning if the school management tried to cover up the incident.

In a horrific incident, a three-year-old girl studying in a popular international school in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly raped by her bus driver last week. The nursery student was allegedly sexually assaulted by the bus driver in the presence of a woman bus attendant. Both the accused have been arrested by the police based on a complaint by the girl's parents. Here's more.

Details Nursery student raped on the way back home

The bus driver, Hanumant Jatav, reportedly joined the school about three months ago. On Thursday (September 8), he allegedly raped the girl on the way back to her house. After the act, he also changed her school dress with a spare set of clothes kept in her bag, the police said. The incident came to light after her mother inquired about the dress change.

Horrific incident How did the crime come to light?

The mother reportedly asked the school principal and her teacher about the child's dress change. They both denied having any knowledge of the same, after which she counseled her daughter. The three-year-old, who had complained of pain in her private parts, revealed that Jatav allegedly touched her inappropriately and engaged in certain acts. She also informed her mother that he changed her clothes.

Police probe Two people arrested, police probe on

The girl's parents filed a complaint against Jatav and the bus attendant Urmila Sahu. They were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 376 (rape). Makrand Deoskar, Bhopal Commissioner of Police, told Hindustan Times, "The bus has CCTV cameras, but the school informed...they used to delete the footage every two-three days." The child's medical report is awaited.

School management Role of school also under question

Meanwhile, many are questioning if the school management tried to suppress the incident. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told PTI, "The role of the school administration will also be investigated...I also believe the school management tried to cover up the matter." A preliminary investigation has indicated sexual assault, cops said. A probe is also underway to find the exact spot of the incident.