Bhopal bus driver's home demolished after alleged rape of 3-year-old

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 14, 2022, 11:11 am 3 min read

Civic authorities in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday demolished the house of a bus driver who allegedly raped a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Bhopal. The accused Hemant Jatav's home in the Shahpura area was demolished by the civic administration citing illegal encroachment. The development comes days after Jatav, now arrested, allegedly raped a nursery school student last week. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

In a horrific incident, a three-year-old girl studying in a popular international school in Bhopal was allegedly raped by the bus driver in the presence of a woman bus attendant last week.

Both the accused have now been arrested.

MP government's decision to demolish Jatav's home falls in line with a 'bulldozer justice' trend visible in many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.

Details Here's more about the demolition

Local authorities demolished Jatav's Shahpura home due to "illegal" construction on Tuesday evening. Jatav had allegedly encroached upon a garden in Vasant Kunj Colony and built an illegal property, India Today reported. Armed with hammers, civic authorities brought down the house, which was vacated before demolition. The police, revenue staff, and municipal corporation reportedly took the joint decision to demolish his home.

Twitter Post Watch: Home of rape accused brought down

Authorities demolished the house of a school bus driver who has been arrested for allegedly raping a 3.5 year-old nursery student in Bhopal. Along with the bus driver, a woman attendant who was present inside the vehicle when the incident took place last has also been arrested. pic.twitter.com/CFfS2gPAea — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 13, 2022

Buses Action on school buses by MP administration

Notably, after the incident came to light, Collector Avinash Lavania directed women staff to be deployed on school buses carrying female students. Officials also made CCTV cameras mandatory and directed the school management to take responsibility for the safety of students, further threatening legal action in case of negligence. Additionally, the role of the school is also being questioned in this case.

Rape Nursery student raped on the way back home

The bus driver, who reportedly joined the school about three months ago, allegedly raped the girl on the way back to her house on September 8. He also changed her school dress with a spare set of clothes kept in her bag, the police said. The incident came to light after her mother inquired about the dress change.

Horrific incident How did the crime come to light?

The mother reportedly asked the school principal and her teacher about the child's dress change. They both denied having any knowledge of the same, after which she counseled her daughter. The three-year-old, who had complained of pain in her private parts, revealed that Jatav allegedly touched her inappropriately and engaged in certain acts. She also informed her mother that he changed her clothes.

Police probe Two people arrested, child's medical report awaited

The girl's parents filed a complaint against Jatav and the bus attendant Urmila Sahu. They were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 376 (rape). Makrand Deoskar, Bhopal Commissioner of Police, told Hindustan Times, "The bus has CCTV cameras, but the school informed...they used to delete the footage every two-three days." The child's medical report is awaited.