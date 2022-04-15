India

Khargone violence: Why is #JusticeForShivam trending on Twitter?

Written by Abhishek Hari Apr 15, 2022, 03:08 pm 3 min read

Shivam Shukla was injured on Ram Navami in Khargone's recent communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh.

Shivam Shukla, a 16-year-old boy grievously injured in the recent communal clashes on Ram Navami in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city, is currently battling for his life at a hospital in Indore. Shukla, a resident of Khargone's Zamindar Mohalla, is being treated for serious head injuries as his broken skull bones punctured the brain, resulting in a clot, said reports. Here's more on what happened.

About Shukla was residing in Khargone with his uncle

Shukla, a native of Nisarpur village in the Dhar district, has been living in Khargone's Zamindar Mohalla with his maternal uncle's family for the last five years. He even got enrolled in a diploma course at a government polytechnic college after clearing matriculation last year in Khargone. His maternal uncle's family members are reportedly working as priests at Khargone's famous Hinglaj Mata Temple.

Communal violence What exactly happened to Shukla?

Shukla was to leave for MP's Dhar district on Monday (April 11) to attend his elder sister's wedding. However, Khargone's communal violence on Ram Navami (Sunday) landed him in a private hospital in Indore. On Sunday, Shukla was returning home after performing a special Ram Navami aarti at the aforementioned temple with his cousins, when he suffered head injuries in stone-pelting during the clashes.

Medical condition What is his current condition?

Shukla earlier underwent surgery and is currently under observation. Doctors reportedly had said his condition was critical. He was put on ventilator support for over two days and is now on external oxygen support in the intensive care unit (ICU). However, Shukla began showing signs of recovery on Wednesday. Earlier, some residents of Khargone and Indore raised around Rs. 2 lakh for his treatment.

Government support State government to pay for his treatment

Commenting on the recent communal violence in Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said, "Stringent action will be taken against the rioters." Meanwhile—according to Indore Divisional Commissioner Pawan Verma—Chouhan also announced the government will bear the entire cost of Shukla's treatment. MP's Home Minister Narottam Mishra also noted that while Shukla was injured in the clashes, the situation in Khargone is now "under control."

Politics State government under attack for targeting only Muslim properties

On the other hand, Muslim community leaders earlier met Mishra and denounced the "demolition of the properties of one community" after the communal clashes. Many claimed the police and the government's actions after the violence seemed to be targeting only Muslims. This came after several shopkeepers alleged that their shops were demolished arbitrarily without any prior notice by the government or municipal corporation.