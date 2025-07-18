New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell surpasses 1,500 T20I runs: Stats
New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has gone past 1,500 runs in T20 Internationals. Mitchell accomplished the landmark with his 22nd run in the tri-series match against hosts Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. He is now among the eight Kiwi batters with 1,500-plus runs in the format. Mitchell ended up scoring 26* as New Zealand won the contest by eight wickets.
Eighth fifties in T20Is
Mitchell made his T20I debut in February 2019 against India. In a career spanning over six years, Mitchell has represented the Black Caps in 77 T20Is. He has raced past 1,500 runs (1.504) at an average and strike rate of 26-plus and 138-plus, respectively. The tally includes eight fifties and a best score of 72*. Notably, Mitchell featured in his maiden T20I versus Zimbabwe.
Home and away records
585 of Mitchell's T20I runs have come in home matches at 26.59. He averages 34.60 in neutral T20Is, having tallied 346 runs. The remaining of his runs have been recorded in away matches at 21-plus.
Mitchell is the only NZ player with multiple 50+ scores in the semi-finals and finals of the ICC T20 World Cup. While he smoked a match-winning 72* against England in the 2021 event, he made a spirited 53* against Pakistan in the 2022 semi-final. Overall, the veteran has tallied 353 runs in T20 World Cups at 35.30.