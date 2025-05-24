What's the story

In a historic match against hosts England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Zimbabwe's 21-year-old opener Brian Bennett scored the fastest Test century for his country.

He accomplished the remarkable feat in just 97 balls during the second session of Day 2 in the one-off Test.

His hat-trick of fours against Gus Atkinson was instrumental in reaching the milestone.

Here we look at the top three fastest tons for Zimbabwe in Test cricket.