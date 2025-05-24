Batters with fastest Test centuries for Zimbabwe
What's the story
In a historic match against hosts England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Zimbabwe's 21-year-old opener Brian Bennett scored the fastest Test century for his country.
He accomplished the remarkable feat in just 97 balls during the second session of Day 2 in the one-off Test.
His hat-trick of fours against Gus Atkinson was instrumental in reaching the milestone.
Here we look at the top three fastest tons for Zimbabwe in Test cricket.
#1
Brian Bennett - 97 balls
Responding to England's first innings score of 565/6, Bennett batted aggressively and gave England bowlers a hard time.
He added 65 runs with Craig Ervine before further recording 70 runs with Sean Williams.
Runs came at a quick pace with Bennett leading the way.
The latter brought up his ton off 97 balls.
He hit 26 fours on his way to a stunning score of 139 from 143 deliveries. Despite his brilliance, Zimbabwe were folded for 265.
#2
Sean Williams - 106 balls
The previous record for the fastest Test century by for Zimbabwe was held by Sean Williams.
It was the third innings of the 2016 Test against New Zealand in Bulawayo and the southpaw arrived to bat at number eight.
He batted aggressively and gave a hard time to star pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult.
Williams brought up his ton off just 106 balls.
He eventually departed for 119 off 148 balls (21 fours) as Zimbabwe suffered an innings defeat.
#3
Sean Williams - 115 balls
Williams also occupies the third spot on this list, having reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the Bulawayo Test against Afghanistan last year.
The left-handed batter, who came out at number four, added crucial stands with Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers, and Craig Ervine.
Williams raced to his ton off 115 balls. He eventually departed for 154 off 174 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes) as the hosts finished at 586/10.
The game later ended in a draw.