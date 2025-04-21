Day 2: Zimbabwe continue to dominate Bangladesh in Sylhet Test
What's the story
Visitors Zimbabwe have tightened their grip in the ongoing opening Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet.
Day 2 saw the visiting team end their first innings at 273/10.
Zimbabwe hence established an 82-run lead, having bowled out the hosts for 191 runs on Day 1.
Sean Williams and Bennett were the star performers for Zimbabwe as they scored half-centuries.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed a fifer for the Tigers.
Summary
Summary of Zimbabwe innings
Zimbabwe started Day 2 at their overnight score of 67/0. Their batters showed commendable batting skills with opener Bennett (57) and Williams (59) each scoring fifties.
However, Mehidy was sensational with the ball. He dismantled their middle order by trapping the likes of Williams and Nyasha Mayavo (35).
The spinner later ran through the tail-enders as Zimbabwe were folded in the final session of Day 2.
Lower order contribution
Zimbabwe's lower order adds crucial runs
Zimbabwe's lower-order batters Wessly Madhevere (24), Nyasha Mayavo (35), and Richard Ngarava (35) made a huge difference to their team's total by adding some vital runs. This took the lead past the 75-run mark.
Despite Mehidy Hasan's stunning five-wicket haul for Bangladesh, the visitors earned a hefty lead.
The Zimbabwean tailenders frustrated Bangladesh bowlers as their last two wickets yielded 50 runs.
Bennett
Maiden fifty for Bennett
Bennett, who resumed at his overnight score of 40*, ended up scoring 57 off 64 balls.
He hit 10 fours as this was his maiden fifty in the format (100: 1).
Playing his fifth Test, he has raced to 239 runs at a decent average of 34.14, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Williams
Fine hand from Williams
The only other Zimbabwe batter with a fifty on the day was Williams.
His 59 off 108 balls saw him smoke six fours and two sixes.
This was his fourth Test fifty as he has raced to 1,422 runs from 18 matches at 45.87.
The tally includes five tons as well.
Mehidy
200 Test wickets loading for Mehidy
Mehidy, who finished with 5/52 from 20.2 overs, claimed his 11th Test fifer.
Playing his 52nd Test for the Tigers, the off-break bowler has raced to 195 wickets at an average of 32.99 (10WM: 2).
The all-rounder has now picked up 109 wickets at home an average of 26.87 (5W: 8).
This was his third Test fifer against Zimbabwe as he has raced to 25 wickets across four Tests against them at 15.68.
Information
Three-fer for Rana
Meanwhile, Mehidy was well supported by pacer Nahid Rana, who claimed 3/74 across 18 overs. This spell took his tally to 23 wickets across seven Tests at 35. While Taijul Islam delivered 10 wicket-less overs, pacers Hasan Mahmud (1/55) and Khaled Ahmed (1/30) trapped one batter each.
3rd innings
Decent start for Bangladesh
Meanwhile, the Tigers are off to a decent start in their second innings as they ended the day at 57/1 (13 overs).
They are still trailing by 25 runs. Notably, Blessing Muzarabani made an early strike by trapping Shadman Islam (4) in the fourth over.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy (28*) and Mominul Haque (15*) then did the rescue work and made sure the hosts lost no more wickets on the day.