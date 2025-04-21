What's the story

Visitors Zimbabwe have tightened their grip in the ongoing opening Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

Day 2 saw the visiting team end their first innings at 273/10.

Zimbabwe hence established an 82-run lead, having bowled out the hosts for 191 runs on Day 1.

Sean Williams and Bennett were the star performers for Zimbabwe as they scored half-centuries.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed a fifer for the Tigers.