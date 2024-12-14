Summarize Simplifying... In short Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib was fined and received a demerit point for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during a match against Zimbabwe.

Despite the incident, Afghanistan secured a 50-run victory, leveling the T20I series.

Afghanistan﻿'s all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has been fined 15% of his match fee (Image Source: X/@GbNaib)

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib fined for showing dissent at umpire's decision

By Rajdeep Saha 05:23 pm Dec 14, 202405:23 pm

What's the story Afghanistan﻿'s all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has been fined 15% of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the second T20I against Zimbabwe. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the penalty after the match which was played in Harare on December 13. Despite the incident, Afghanistan won the match by 50 runs, leveling the three-match series 1-1. The 3rd T20I is currently underway.

Code violation

Naib penalized for violating ICC's Code of Conduct

The incident that led to Naib's fine took place in the 11th over of Zimbabwe's innings when a leg-before-wicket appeal against Tashinga Musekiwa was turned down. The delivery had been bowled by Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan. The ICC said, "Naib has been penalized for violating Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match."

Dissent display

Naib's dissent and subsequent penalty

Naib showed his discontent by bowing in a mock prayer and asking for a review, even though DRS wasn't available in this match. Apart from the monetary fine, a demerit point has been added to Naib's disciplinary record. This is his first offense in a 24-month period. The cricketer pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the sanction recommended by Match Referee Andy Pycroft, thus, avoiding a formal hearing.

Win

Afghanistan level T20I series against Zimbabwe with 50-run victory

Afghanistan leveled the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at 1-1, with a comprehensive 50-run victory. The match took place at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Darwish Rasooli was named Player of the Match for his maiden T20I fifty. He scored 58 from 42 balls. Afghanistan managed 153/6 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe ended up with 103/10 in 17.4 overs. Rashid led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three and two wickets respectively.