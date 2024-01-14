Gulbadin Naib records his career-best T20I score: Key stats
Afghanistan were bowled out for 172 against India in the 2nd T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. A power-packed 57 from top-order batter Gulbadin Naib powered the visitors. He dominated the Indian bowlers throughout his stay in the middle. Naib, the only half-centurion of Afghanistan's innings, registered his career-best score in the shortest format. Here are the key stats.
Second half-century in T20I cricket
Naib arrived in the middle after Afghanistan lost their first wicket in the form of Gurbaz. The right-handed batter kept the scoreboard in check throughout his knock. Although Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai departed in quick succession, Naib's onslaught continued. He smashed 57 off 35 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes. It was his second half-century in T20I cricket.
Naib races past 700 T20I runs
Naib made his T20I debut in 2012 in a match against the Netherlands (Dubai). As of now, he has smashed 732 runs from 62 matches at an average of 20.33. As mentioned, the tally includes two half-centuries. He strikes at 122.40 in the format. Naib, who bowls medium-pace, also owns 26 wickets with an economy rate of over 8.
Third Afghanistan batter with this feat
Naib has become only the third Afghanistan batter with a half-century against India in T20Is, the others being Ibrahim Zadran and Noor Ali Zadran. He now has the second-highest individual T20I score by an Afghanistan batter against India.