Gulbadin Naib records his career-best T20I score: Key stats

Sports

By Parth Dhall 09:13 pm Jan 14, 202409:13 pm

Gulbadin Naib smashed a 35-ball 57 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Afghanistan were bowled out for 172 against India in the 2nd T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. A power-packed 57 from top-order batter Gulbadin Naib powered the visitors. He dominated the Indian bowlers throughout his stay in the middle. Naib, the only half-centurion of Afghanistan's innings, registered his career-best score in the shortest format. Here are the key stats.

Second half-century in T20I cricket

Naib arrived in the middle after Afghanistan lost their first wicket in the form of Gurbaz. The right-handed batter kept the scoreboard in check throughout his knock. Although Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai departed in quick succession, Naib's onslaught continued. He smashed 57 off 35 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes. It was his second half-century in T20I cricket.

Naib races past 700 T20I runs

Naib made his T20I debut in 2012 in a match against the Netherlands (Dubai). As of now, he has smashed 732 runs from 62 matches at an average of 20.33. As mentioned, the tally includes two half-centuries. He strikes at 122.40 in the format. Naib, who bowls medium-pace, also owns 26 wickets with an economy rate of over 8.

Third Afghanistan batter with this feat

Naib has become only the third Afghanistan batter with a half-century against India in T20Is, the others being Ibrahim Zadran and Noor Ali Zadran. He now has the second-highest individual T20I score by an Afghanistan batter against India.