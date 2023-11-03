Afghanistan claim their fourth win in World Cup 2023: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:19 pm Nov 03, 202308:19 pm

Afghanistan claimed a solid win over the Netherlands (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan claimed a solid win over the Netherlands in match number 34 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday in Lucknow. The Afghans bowled valiantly to dismiss the Dutch for 179 in 46.3 overs. Mohammad Nabi claimed 3/28 from 9.3 overs. Sybrand Engelbrecht scored 58. In response, Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi led the charge as Afghanistan stood tall.

Summary of the match

Wesley Barresi departed early on for the Dutch before Max ODowd (42) and Colin Ackermann shared a 70-run stand. Thereafter, Afghanistan dominated the show and restricted the Netherlands to 113/6. Engelbrecht's heroics helped the Dutch get past 150. Besides Nabi, fellow spinner Noor Ahmad claimed a brace. In response, a brilliant stand between Shah and Shahidi helped the Afghans come out triumph.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman races to 100 ODI wickets

Afghanistan's mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman raced to 100 wickets in ODI cricket. He accomplished the massive milestone with his first wicket against the Netherlands. Mujeeb ended with 1/40 from his 10 overs. In 73 matches, he owns 100 scalps at 27.40. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now the fourth Afghan bowler to claim 100 or more wickets.

Sybrand Engelbrecht slams his second fifty

Netherlands batter Engelbrecht smoked a valiant half-century. Playing his sixth ODI, Engelbrecht smoked his second fifty. He has now raced to 222 runs at 37. Notably, the 35-year-old made his ODI debut in Netherlands's clash against New Zealand earlier in the tournament. This was Engelbrecht's 12th List A half-century. He has raced to 1,491 runs in the 50-over format.

3,500 ODI runs for Shah

Shah, who is Afghanistan's leading scorer in ODIs, surpassed the 3,500-run mark. He scored a superb 52 from 54 balls, slamming 8 fours. He is now the first Afghan to slam 3,500-plus ODI runs. Shah has 3,533 runs at 37.18. He registered his 26th ODI fifty, besides owning five tons. Shah has also surpassed 2,000 ODI runs at neutral venues (2,032) at 36.28.

3rd successive fifty for Shah

Shah slammed his 3rd successive fifty in the ongoing World Cup. Before this knock, he managed 62 vs Sri Lanka and 77* vs Pakistan. Notably, Shah's experience came into play in all these three matches as the Afghans chased.

3rd successive win for the Afghans

After beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Afghans sealed a third successive win. Notably, for the third time, they chased down targets. This was Afghanistan's fourth win in World Cup 2023. Earlier, they stunned England. Overall, the Afghans sealed just their 5th World Cup victory across three editions.

Shahidi slams his 19th ODI fifty

Shahidi slammed an unbeaten 56 for the Afghans. His knock was laced with six fours. Shahidi has now raced to 2,057 runs in ODIs at 34.86. He registered his 19th ODI fifty. Interestingly, the Afghan skipper remained unbeaten in three successive chases. He scored 48* versus Pakistan and an unbeaten 58 versus Sri Lanka before this knock.

Do you know?

This was the third successive match-winning fifty-plus stand between Shah and Shahidi for the 3rd wicket. They added 96* vs Pakistan in Chennai, 58 vs SL in Pune, and now 74 vs Netherlands in Lucknow.

Unwanted records for the Netherlands

As per Cricbuzz, the Netherlands posted the lowest all-out total against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cups. Sri Lanka held the previous record (201/10 in 2019). The Netherlands saw four of their top five batters get run out. This is now the first-ever instance of four of the top five batters being dismissed run-out in ODIs (men's).

Spin show for the Afghans

Afghanistan have bowled 198 overs of spin in seven matches at CWC 2023 (highest). Versus the Dutch, Afghan spinners bowled 38.3 overs, claiming six wickets for just 130 runs.