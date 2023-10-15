World Cup: Afghanistan register their first-ever ODI win over England

By Parth Dhall 09:31 pm Oct 15, 2023

Afghanistan won their first World Cup 2023 match (Image source: X/@ACBofficials)

In an anti-climax for England fans, Afghanistan stunned the defending champions in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Delhi. Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three wickets as Afghanistan defended 284. England were bowled out for 215, with Harry Brook's brilliant 70 going in vain. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil slammed half-centuries for Afghanistan, who have claimed their first-ever ODI win over England.

Afghanistan slam 284 against England after suffering collapse

Afghan openers Gurbaz (80) and Ibrahim Zadran shared a century stand after England elected to field. However, they slumped from 114/1 to 190/6, with Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, and Joe Root striking regularly. However, Rashid Khan (23) and Alikhil took Afghanistan past 230. The latter then completed his half-century, while Mujeeb starred with his pinch-hitting in the slog overs (280/10).

England bowled out for 215

England never looked comfortable in the run-chase. Their star batters Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root departed in the first Powerplay. It was a dominant show by spinners Mohammad Nabi, Rashid, and Mujeeb as England plunged to 138/6. Brook turned out to be England's lone warrior, but Mujeeb dismissed him to fuel Afghanistan's win. Afghanistan's spin trio took eight wickets as England perished for 215.

Afghanistan's first ODI win over England

As mentioned, Afghanistan have claimed their first-ever World Cup win over England. This was the third ODI encounter between the two sides. The previous two matches also came in the World Cup. England defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets in the 2015 edition in Sydney, while they won by 150 runs in 2019 in Manchester.

Afghanistan's highest opening partnership in World Cup

Gurbaz and Zadran entered the record books by stitching a record 114-run stand. This is now the highest opening stand for Afghanistan in the ODI World Cups. Zazai and Noor Ali held the previous record, having smacked 66 together against New Zealand in the 2019 edition. Notably, these are the only two 50+ opening stands for the Afghans in the tournament.

Highest first-powerplay total for Afghanistan in WC

Afghanistan were 79/0 at the end of 10 overs. This is now their highest first Powerplay total in the World Cup. The previous highest was 61/0, which came when Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran paired up against New Zealand in 2019.

An emphatic knock from Gubraz

While Zadran focused on rotating the strike, Gurbaz touched the 50-run mark off just 33 balls. He eventually smashed a 57-ball 80 (8 fours and 3 sixes) before departing through an untimely run-out. Gurbaz could have become the first Afghanistan batter with a century in the World Cup. Samiullah Shinwari holds the record for smashing the highest score for Afghanistan in the World Cup

Highest WC score by an Afghanistan opener

Gurbaz has become only the third Afghanistan opener to record a 50+ score in the ODI World Cups. Rahmat Shah (62 vs West Indies, Leeds, WC 2019) and Javed Ahmadi (51 vs Scotland, Dunedin, WC 2015) are the other two. However, Gurbaz now has the highest score by an Afghanistan opener in the World Cup. He slammed his third ODI half-century.

Fastest to 100 runs in the 2023 ICC World Cup

Afghanistan reached the 100-run mark in only 12.4 overs. As per Bharath Seervi, they have recorded the fastest 100 by teams batting first in the 2023 WC. With Gurbaz's fifty, all teams in the 2023 WC have one opener with one 50-plus score, except Australia.

Rashid's best World Cup figures

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the pick of England's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden. Rashid has registered his best bowling figures in the ODI World Cup (3/42). His previous best WC figures were 3/54, which came against Australia in 2019. The wrist-spinner now has 15 wickets from 14 World Cup matches at 43.80.

Afghanistan's second-highest WC total

Ahead of the match, Rahmat Shah received his 100th ODI cap. He has become the third Afghan to play 100 ODIs. Notably, he is their highest run-scorer in the format. Besides, Afghanistan have registered their second-highest total in the World Cup. The highest came against West Indies in the 2019 edition (288). These are Afghanistan's only two 280+ scores in WC history.

Root attains this unique record

Although Joe Root was dismissed for 11, he attained a unique record. Root grabbed four catches during the Afghanistan innings. As per Cricbuzz, he has recorded the joint-most catches in an ODI WC match.

Alikhil slams his third ODI fifty

Alikhil's 66-ball 58 was laced with three fours and two sixes. He has raced to 296 runs from 15 matches at 26.90. He registered his third ODI fifty and a first versus England. As per Cricbuzz, Alikhil has slammed the highest score at number six or below for Afghanistan in World Cup history. He broke Najibullah Zadran's record (56 vs NZ, Napier, 2015).