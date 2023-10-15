Adil Rashid records his best World Cup bowling figures: Stats

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the pick of England's bowlers as Afghanistan were bowled out for 284 in match number 13 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Rashid took three wickets, thereby recording his best bowling figures in the tournament. For Afghanistan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil smacked half-centuries. Here are the key stats.

A crucial three-fer from Rashid

Star spinner Rashid once again mattered for England at crucial junctures. He took three wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden. Rashid gave England their first breakthrough, breaking the century stand between Gurbaz and Zadran. The leg-spinner got rid of the latter. Rashid then dismissed Rahmat Shah and Rashid Khan to complete his three-wicket haul.

Rashid's best World Cup figures

As mentioned, Rashid has registered his best bowling figures in the ODI World Cup (3/42). His previous best WC figures were 3/54, which came against Australia in 2019. The wrist-spinner now has 15 wickets from 14 World Cup matches at 43.80. His economy rate reads 5.52. Rashid owns six wickets from two ODIs at 18.00 against the Afghans.

England's third-highest wicket-taker in ODIs

Rashid has been a mainstay spinner in England's white-ball teams for nearly a decade. His performances have driven England to momentous wins in recent years. Having played 129 matches, Rashid has picked up 188 wickets at an average of 32.42. He is England's third-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket, only behind James Anderson and Darren Gough. Rashid tops the list among spinners.