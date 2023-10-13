Will Shubman Gill play against Pakistan? Rohit gives an update

By Rajdeep Saha 07:44 pm Oct 13, 202307:44 pm

Shubman Gill is yet to play for India in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 being down with dengue. However, the dashing opener is on his way to recovery and his participation is around the corner. India play Pakistan on October 14 and skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about Gill's availability. Here is what the senior cricketer had to say.

99 percent he (Gill) is available, says Rohit

On the eve of the India-Pakistan blockbuster clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rohit said Gill is 99% available during a press conference. "99 percent he (Gill) is available," Rohit said. "We'll see tomorrow (Saturday) about that." Gill is likely to feature against Pakistan if everything goes well which would see Ishan Kishan drop down to the bench.

Gill named ICC Player of the Month for September 2023

Gill won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for September 2023 for his exceptional run of form in ODIs leading up to the ICC Cricket World Cup. The youngster won the award ahead of his compatriot Mohammad Siraj and English batter Dawid Malan. Gill amassed 480 runs in ODI cricket in September at an average of 80.

Most runs in ODIs this year

Gill has been in spectacular form this year especially in ODIs as he has compiled 1,230 runs in 20 matches at an average of 72.35. He has hammered five centuries and as many fifties this year in this format. No other batter has crossed the 1,000-run mark this year in ODIs. UAE's Asif Khan (934) and Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (870) are behind him.