Sports

ICC ODI Rankings: India's Shubman Gill jumps to third position

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 06, 2023 | 02:18 pm 2 min read

Indian cricket team batter Shubman Gill has jumped to third position in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for Batters

Indian cricket team batter Shubman Gill has jumped to third position in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for Batters. Gill, who struck a superb unbeaten fifty versus Nepal in India's second Asia Cup clash, has got to a career-high rating of 750 points. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan rose as well, jumping 12 places to 24th. He struck a sensational 82 versus Pakistan.

Babar continues to lead the Rankings for Batters

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam leads the show among batters. He has 882 rating points. South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen follows suit with a tally of 777 points. Gill (750) is next with Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (732) and Irelands's Harry Tector (726) occupying the fourth and fifth positions respectively. India's Virat Kohli (695) occupies the 10th place.

Gill has been in good form

Gill scripted history by becoming the fastest Indian batter to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs. He achieved the mark with a sensational half-century in India's 2023 Asia Cup clash against Nepal in Pallekele. He has 1,514 runs at 63.08.

What about the bowlers?

In the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers, Shaheen Afridi moved up four places to fifth overall, courtesy of his six wickets from Pakistan's first two matches in the Asia Cup. Fellow pacer Haris Rauf (up 14 to equal 29th) and Naseem Shah (up 13 to 68th) have earned career-high ratings. Both have been key assets for Pakistan's recent ODI surge.

Hazlewood and Starc rule the show

Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc occupy the first two spots among bowlers. New Zealand pacers Matt Henry and Trent Boult follow suit ahead of Afridi in fifth. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is 10th and Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana rose five places (15th).

