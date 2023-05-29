Sports

Wriddhiman Saha becomes oldest to score fifty in IPL final

Gujarat Titans racked up a mammoth 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. A substantial start from Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha fueled the Titans before Sai Sudharsan took over. The latter smashed a quickfire fifty, becoming the oldest to do so in an IPL final. Here are the stats.

Saha shines in the final

Saha, who knows the formula for finals, smashed a quickfire half-century. He reached the 50-run mark off 36 balls in the 13th over. Saha finally smashed 54 off 39 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and a solitary six. It was his second fifty of the season. Saha finished the season with 370 runs, the second-most for the Titans.

Saha attains these feats

As per Bharath Seervi, Saha is the first player to record 50+ scores for two teams in IPL finals. He slammed an unbeaten 115 for Punjab Kings against KKR in the IPL 2014 final. Saha's scores in IPL finals: DNB for CSK vs RCB (2011), 115* for PBKS vs KKR (2014), 5 for GT vs RR (2022), and 54 for GT vs CSK (2023).

Oldest batter to score a half-century in IPL final

At 38 years and 217 days, Saha has become the oldest batter to score a half-century in the IPL final. He broke the record of Shane Watson, who smashed a century in the IPL 2019 final, at 37 years and 329 days.