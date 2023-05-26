Sports

Piyush Chawla vs Rashid Khan: Decoding their IPL 2023 stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 26, 2023, 10:57 am 3 min read

Rashid Khan is the second-leading wicket-taker this season (Source: Twitter/@rashidkhan_19)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans and five-time winners Mumbai Indians will cross swords in Qualifier 2 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this duel on May 26. Two of the most successful leg-spinners this season, Rashid Khan and Piyush Chawla will be on display in the contest. Here we compare their stats this season.

Rashid Khan extends his dominance

Rashid's current tally of 25 wickets in 15 games this season is only second to his teammate Mohammed Shami (26). No other bowler has even 24 wickets this season. The leg-spinner's economy rate of 7.91 is pretty high as per his standards. Notably, the only hat-trick this season belongs to Rashid. He accomplished the feat versus Kolkata Knight Riders last month.

Piyush Chawla's stunning comeback

Chawla, who went unsold in last year's mega auction, has made a jaw-dropping comeback this season. He has led MI's fragile bowling attack with brilliance, delivering one stellar spell after another. In 15 games so far, he has returned with 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75, slightly less than that of Rashid. No other MI bowler has even 15 wickets.

Their numbers in the powerplay

Both Rashid and Chawla have not tasted much success in powerplay this season, having bowled 10 overs apiece. While Rashid took a solitary wicket within field restrictions and conceded runs at 9.1, the latter took two wickets at an economy of 8.3.

How they have fared in middle overs?

Both Rashid and Chawla have mostly operated in the middle overs. In overs between seven and 15 this season, Chawla has scalped 19 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75. Only Chennai Super Kings's Ravindra Jadeja has scalped as many wickets in this phase. Rashid is next on this list with 15 wickets. However, his economy rate of 7.21 is better than Chawla's.

Rashid's brilliance in death overs

Meanwhile, Rashid is way ahead of Chawla in terms of death-over bowling. In overs between 16 and 20, he has returned with nine wickets at an economy of 9.17. Among leg-spinners, only Yuzvendra Chahal (11) has more wickets in this phase. Chawla has bowled just three overs in this phase and conceded just 18 runs without scalping a wicket.

Contribution to victories

14 of Rashid's 25 wickets this season have come in GT's wins. Only Shami (16) has more wickets in this regard. The leg-spinner's economy rate in these games drops down to 7.42. Chawla is just behind Rashid on this list with 13 wickets though his economy rate of 8.08 is on the higher side. No other MI bowler has more wickets in this list.

A look at their overall numbers

Chawla, who has been associated with the IPL since the inaugural season in 2008, has raced to 178 wickets in 180 games, conceding runs at 7.87. Only Chahal (187) and Dwayne Bravo (183) boast more IPL wickets. Rashid owns 137 wickets in 107 matches in IPL. His economy rate of 6.59 is the best among bowlers with at least 50 wickets.

