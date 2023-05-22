Sports

IPL 2023 Eliminator: LSG, MI set to lock horns

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 22, 2023

LSG are unbeaten against MI in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the match. LSG will have some edge given its similarities with their home ground, but MI have proven their mettle time and again in the playoffs. It promises to be a very exciting encounter. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the Eliminator on May 24 from 7:30pm IST. The pitch here is traditionally slow and will aid the spinners. 8.40 reads the average run rate for teams batting first here this season. Chasing teams have won four out of seven games at this venue. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

Here's the H2H record

LSG made their debut last season in the IPL but they have the upper hand over the record champions, MI. LSG have featured in three IPL clashes against MI and have won all of them. Earlier this season, LSG defeated MI by five runs. They batted first and posted 177/3, while MI could only manage 172/5 Marcus Stoinis shined with a 47-ball 89*.

Second successive IPL playoffs for LSG

LSG made their debut in the last IPL, but they are one of the most consistent franchises in the competition. They have qualified for the playoffs in both seasons. Despite losing their captain KL Rahul, they finished third in the standings with 17 points this season. They missed out on the top two due to their inferior NNR (+0.284) in comparison to CSK.

10th IPL playoffs for the five-time champions

MI had a tough league phase but they showed determination to take up the fourth spot in the playoffs. This is their 10th playoff entry in 16 IPL seasons. From finishing 10th last season to reaching the playoffs this time, it has been a sensational season for MI. They were hindered by injuries and poor form, but their hunger to win games was undeterred.

A look at the probable playing XIs

LSG probable XI: Karan Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (captain), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Ravi Bishnoi. MI probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, and Akash Madhwal.

Who are the key performers?

SKY has amassed 511 runs this season at an impressive strike rate of 185.14 (50s: 4, 100s: 1). Chawla has snapped 20 wickets this season, the most for MI (ER: 7.81). Bishnoi leads the tally for LSG with 16 scalps. 15 of his wickets have come in the middle overs (7-16) this season. Pooran has batted with a strike rate of 173.78.

Dream11 Fantasy options

Fantasy option 1: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi (vc), Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, and Yash Thakur. Fantasy option 2: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, and Akash Madhwal.