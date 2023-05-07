Sports

Mohit Sharma claims a match-winning 4/29 against LSG: Stats

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma claimed his first four-fer of the ongoing season against Lucknow Super Giants in match number 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The veteran pacer has had a resurgence in GT colors, as he restricted the LSG batters with his varied range of slower balls. His 4/29 helped GT win by 56 runs. Here's more.

A brilliant bowling effort from Mohit

Mohit came to bowl in the ninth over and he instantly got rid of the dangerous Kyle Mayers. Before that, LSG were cruising 88/0 in eight overs. Next up, he removed Marcus Stoinis, who misjudged the slower one and handed a catch to short third. Mohit claimed two wickets in two balls in the 19th over when he dismissed Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya.

Joint second-highest wicket-taker in death overs in IPL 2023

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mohit has been exceptional for GT in overs 17-20 this season. He has won two Man of the Match awards with his great death bowling. He has scalped eight wickets in this phase this season and is tied with CSK's Tushar Deshpande in the second spot. Matheesha Pathirana (10) holds the top spot. Mohit's economy is only 6.67 in this phase.

Second IPL four-wicket haul for Mohit

The veteran pacer has raced to 104 wickets in 94 IPL matches at an average of 25.27. He has an IPL economy of 8.34 This was his second four-fer in his IPL career. His best figures of 4/14 came for CSK in 2014 against MI. In IPL 2023, he has claimed 12 wickets in eight matches with an exceptional economy of 6.96.

How did the match pan out?

GT were off to a fiery start as Wriddhiman Saha (81) and Shubman Gill (94*) added a 142-run opening stand. The duo propelled the hosts to a mammoth total of 227/2. In response, LSG had a great start, with Mayers and Quinton De Kock adding 88 runs. But they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 171/7. Mohit finished with 4/29.