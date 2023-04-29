Sports

Nitish Rana vs Rashid Khan in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 29, 2023

Nitish Rana has slammed 229 runs this season (Source:Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders have just returned to winning ways and they will look to continue the winning momentum when they host the Gujarat Titans in match number 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. KKR skipper Nitish Rana has blown hot and cold this season and therefore his biggest test will be to face GT's star spinner Rashid Khan. Here's more.

Rana's numbers against Rashid

Rana is primarily a spin basher and he has decent numbers against a quality spinner like Rashid. Rana has slammed 95 runs in eight IPL meetings against Rashid. He likes attacking spinners but in Rashid's case, his strike rate falls to 125. The leg-spinner has got the better of him once. These numbers promise a very exciting battle between the two-star players

How has Rana fared against leg spinners?

Despite being good against spin, Rana has struggled against leg spinners. He has accumulated 392 runs in 49 IPL innings. His strike rate against leg spinners is only 119.51 and he has been dismissed by them 19 times. Overall against spin, Rana has slammed 1,007 runs in 76 IPL innings. He owns a strike rate of 141.23 against spin but has fallen 35 times.

Rashid's numbers against left-handed batters

Rashid is a champion bowler and he has got success against left-handed batters as well. The 24-year-old has experience beyond his years and has scalped 49 wickets against left-handed batters in 89 innings. Rashid has a very good average of 18.71 against left-handed batters. He has scalped 17 wickets in 14 matches at 21.58 against KKR. He bagged a hat-trick in the reverse fixture.

A look at the overall IPL numbers

Rana has smashed 2,410 runs in 99 IPL matches at an average of 28.35. He owns a strike rate of 135.77. This season, he has registered 229 runs in eight matches. On the other hand, Rashid has tallied 126 wickets in 99 matches. In IPL 2023, he is the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in seven matches. His economy of 8.07 is slightly high.