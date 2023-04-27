Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 27, 2023, 03:08 pm 2 min read

Dhawan is likely to return for PBKS (Source: Twitter/@SDhawan25)

Punjab Kings will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 38 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Mohali's PCA Stadium will host this contest on Friday (April 28). Both teams have had a similar run this season, with four wins in their first seven games. They would be raring to add two more points to their tally. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

As LSG made their IPL debut only last season, the two sides have only met twice so far. While KL Rahul's men defeated PBKS by 20 runs last season, the Mohali-based side claimed a two-wicket win when these two sides met earlier this season. ﻿Sikandar Raza's 57 helped PBKS chase down 160 with three balls to spare.

Here are the stadium stats

A high-scoring contest is on the cards as the track here generally favors the batters. 8.41 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here as chasing teams have won 33 of the 59 IPL games played here. Since 2018, PBKS have claimed nine victories in 13 games played in Mohali. Overall, however, they have just 31 victories in 59 games here.

Rahul's sensational run at Mohali

KL Rahul, who served PBKS between 2018 and 2021, has been magnificent in Mohali. He has accumulated 448 runs in 11 IPL games here at 49.77. Moreover, his strike rate at this venue reads 144.51. The tally includes five fifties. Though Rahul has scored 262 runs in seven games this season, his strike rate reads 113.91. He would like to make more significant contributions.

Shikhar Dhawan closing in on 6,500 IPL runs

PBKS's regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who missed his side's last three games due to a shoulder injury, is expected to return. He requires just 23 runs to become the second batter after Virat Kohli (6,957) to complete 6,500 runs in IPL. Dhawan has done exceedingly well this season, having hammered 223 runs in four games at a brilliant strike rate of 146.54.

Here are the other approaching milestones

Ravi Bishnoi is five scalps away from completing 50 wickets in IPL. Sam Curran (1,969) can touch the 2,000-run mark in the 20-over format. Sikandar Raza (3,425) can get to 3,500 runs in T20 cricket. Krunal Pandya requires 71 runs to complete 1,500 runs in IPL. Amit Mishra (170) needs a solitary scalp to displace Lasith Malinga as the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL.