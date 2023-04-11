Sports

Nicholas Pooran slams joint-second-fastest fifty in IPL history: Key stats

Apr 11, 2023

LSG won the match by one wicket

Lucknow Super Giants chased down 213 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Nicholas Pooran played a blinder to bring the Super Giants home. He slammed the joint-second-fastest half-century in the IPL history. Earlier, Marcus Stoinis's quickfire knock fueled LSG's run-chase. Here are the key stats.

An unbelievable knock by Pooran

Pooran played a swashbuckling knock in LSG's win. He came to the middle after the Super Giants were reduced to 99/4 in 10.4 overs. LSG even lost skipper Rahul in the 12th over, but Pooran kept the hopes alive. His onslaught helped him slam the fastest fifty of the season (15 balls). Pooran, LSG's hero, hammered 62 off 19 balls (4 fours, 7 sixes).

Joint-second-fastest IPL fifty

Pooran now has the joint-second-fastest fifty of the IPL, with Yusuf Pathan (15 vs SRH, Kolkata, 2014) and Sunil Narine 15 vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017). Only KL Rahul (14 vs DC, 2018) and Pat Cummins (14 vs MI, 2022) are ahead of Pooran.

Fourth-highest strike rate in an IPL innings

Pooran registered the fourth-highest strike rate in an IPL innings (50+ runs). The left-handed batter struck at 326.32 in his 19-ball 62. Cummins, Suresh Raina, and Yusuf Pathan hold the top three spots on this list.

Pooran completes 1,000 IPL runs

During the match, Pooran raced to 1,000 runs in the IPL. The left-handed batter also slammed his career-best score in the cash-rich league. Pooran, who has also represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the past, owns 1,053 runs at an average of 27.71. Pooran has a strike rate of 157.87 in the tournament. The tally includes five half-centuries.

How did the match pan out?

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis got off RCB to a flier after LSG elected to field. The former smashed a 44-ball 61, while du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell added a century stand (212/2). LSG suffered a top-order collapse before Stoinis fired. Pooran and Ayush Badoni further bolstered LSG's chances, while Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan held their nerves in the final-ball thriller.