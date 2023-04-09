Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Pitch report (Narendra Modi Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 09, 2023, 03:09 pm 2 min read

GT have won both their games at this venue (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans will meet Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Ahmedabad's picturesque Narendra Modi Stadium will host the exciting clash on April 9. GT would be high on confidence, having won their first two games. Though KKR lost their opener, they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next outing. GT have elected to bat against KKR.

How the track behaves here?

The pitch tends to assist the spinners but the quick outfield will aid the batters as well. Meanwhile, the fast bowlers can generate extra bounce from the surface. The likes of Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav, who can hit the deck hard, can get success here. Stand-in skipper of Gujarat, Rashid Khan, has decided to bat because of the track's freshness.

Pandya misses out for Gujarat

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c), Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, and Yash Dayal. KKR Probable XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (Captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Here are the stadium stats

8.04 is the average run rate batting first in the IPL. Chasing sides have won 11 of the 20 matches here. Only once in IPL, a total of 200 or more has been recorded at this venue, 201/6 vs Rajasthan Royals in May 2014. Meanwhile, GT have played two games at this venue and emerged winners on both occasions.

A look at the overall T20 records

Last month, India posted 234/4 at this venue versus New Zealand, the highest team total at this ground. Shubman Gill, a member of the Gujarat Titans squad, scored an unbeaten 126 in that contest. It is the highest individual T20 score at this venue. Overall, only four times a 200-plus total has been recorded at this venue while batting first in T20 matches.