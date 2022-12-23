Sports

IPL 2023 mini-auction: Shivam Mavi sold to Gujarat Titans

Uncapped Indian pacer Shivam Mavi has been bought by defending champions Gujarat Titans for a sum of Rs. 6 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. Interestingly, he entered the auction with a base price of Rs. 40 lakh. Mavi, who is known to clock 140kph without any fuss, can be menacing in the cash-rich tournament. Here's more.

Mavi shot to fame in his Under-19 days

Mavi was a part of India's U-19 squad that won the 2018 World Cup. The right-armer picked nine scalps while averaging a phenomenal 18.88. Mavi was India's joint-second-highest wicket-taker alongside Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Meanwhile, Anukul Roy picked the most wickets (14) in this regard.

How has Mavi's IPL career panned out?

Mavi was bought by KKR in the 2018 IPL auction. He made his debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14, 2018. Overall, Mavi has snapped up 30 wickets in 32 matches. He averages 31.40, with the best figures being 4/21. He managed only five scalps in the 2022 edition (economy: 10.31). Mavi was eventually released by KKR ahead of the 2023 auction.

Mavi's T20 numbers

Mavi has featured in 46 matches since his T20 debut in 2018. He has scalped 46 wickets at 27.86. He has two four-fers to his name (BBI: 4/14). He has an economy rate of 8.27. Mavi plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket.