Sports

IPL 2023 auction: All-rounders who can start a bidding war

IPL 2023 auction: All-rounders who can start a bidding war

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 21, 2022, 11:23 am 3 min read

Ben Stokes owns two centuries in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

All 10 franchises would be busy brainstorming as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction approaches. The bidding event will take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi. Several prominent players will go under the hammer and many are expected to fetch multi-million deals. Here we look at the all-rounders who are expected to ignite a bidding war among franchises.

Why does this story matter?

As many as 405 players will be up for grabs.

All-rounders have been a hot property in T20 cricket as their three-dimensional abilities provide the required balance.

Over the years, we have witnessed teams struggling to identify a strong combination due to the lack of a potent all-rounder.

Hence, franchises would be ready to break the bank for some quality three-dimensional players.

Ben Stokes expected to fetch big bucks

Arguably the finest all-rounder going around, Ben Stokes has been a formidable force for Team England. He is a substantial middle-order batter who can contribute significantly with the ball. In fact, Stokes is a proven star of IPL, having slammed 920 runs and taken 28 wickets in 43 games. Not to forget, the veteran tends to shine in crucial games.

Sam Curran's stocks have gone lately

Stokes' England teammate Sam Curran is also expected to fetch big bucks. The left-arm pacer, who can strike big in the end overs, was instrumental in taking England to this year's ICC T20 World Cup title. His ability to contain runs at death is something that can excite franchises. In IPL, he owns 32 wickets, including a hat-trick, and 337 runs in 32 games.

Cameron Green set to receive maiden IPL deal

Cameron Green has made a tremendous start to his white-ball career and many are backing him to go big. The Australian all-rounder has shown the versatility to bat at different positions. He scored two fifties when the Aussies toured India for three T20Is earlier this year. Moreover, he can constantly clock over 140 KPH. All these factors make Green a hot property.

Jason Holder is a proven star of the format

Although Team West Indies has struggled in recent years, Jason Holder has gone from strength to strength. The right-arm quick can bowl in all stages and has several weapons in his arsenal. He can also contribute with his big-hitting lower down the order. Holder is no alien with IPL either. In 38 games, the Caribbean star has scalped 49 wickets and scored 247 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan's experience can come in handy

Though Shakib Al Hasan went unsold in last season's mega-auction, he might fetch a lucrative deal in the upcoming event. The Bangladesh talisman is a genuine all-rounder, and his numbers speak volumes of his prowess. Shakib has even made a significant mark in IPL. The 35-year-old has scored 793 runs besides scalping 63 wickets in 71 games in the league.