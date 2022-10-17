Sports

IPL 2023: Franchises to submit retention list by November 15

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 17, 2022, 11:46 am 2 min read

IPL 2023 likely to get underway in March end (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction will reportedly take place on December 16 in Bengaluru. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, all 10 franchises are supposed to submit their list of retained players by November 15. The released players will head into the auction pool alongside the other registered players. All 10 franchises will have an extended purse of Rs. 95 crore.

IPL 2023 is expected to get underway in the last week of March.

Ahead of last season's mega auction, the then eight existing teams were allowed to retain a maximum of just four players.

The two new franchises - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans - got to pick three players apiece.

There won't be any such limitation in the upcoming bidding event.

The latest developments also suggest that Rs. 5 crore will be added to each franchise's existing purse. Hence, the team officials will have Rs. 95 crore to build their respective squads. Punjab Kings had the largest purse left - Rs 3.45 crore - after last year's auction. Lucknow Super Giants were the only team to exhaust their entire purse.

Punjab Kings - Rs. 3.45 crore Chennai Super Kings - Rs. 2.95 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs. 1.55 crore Rajasthan Royals - Rs. 0.95 crore Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs. 0.45 crore Gujarat Titans - Rs. 0.15 crore Mumbai Indians - Rs. 0.10 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs. 0.10 crore Delhi Capitals - Rs. 0.10 crore Lucknow Super Giants - Nil

The 16th IPL edition will see the return of the home and away format. The outgoing BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, had mentioned the same in his letter to state associations on September 22. "The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home-and-away format with all the 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," Ganguly had stated.

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to glory in their maiden season, and the team would be raring to defend their title. Runners-up Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore were the other teams to have qualified for the playoffs. Two of the most successful teams in the tournament's history, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, failed to reach the last four.