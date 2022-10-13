Sports

NZ T20I Tri-Series 2022, Pakistan beat Bangladesh: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 13, 2022, 11:19 am 2 min read

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan shared a century stand (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the sixth match of the New Zealand T20 Tri-Series at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Another half-century by Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan chase 174. Babar Azam too shone with a 55-run knock. The game was a dead rubber as Pakistan and New Zealand have already advanced to the finals. Meanwhile, Bangladesh failed to open their account in the series.

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, Bangladesh lost both their openers cheaply. However, Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das kept the Bangla Tigers afloat. The duo added 88 runs for the third wicket. Bangladesh could muster 173/6 in 20 overs. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr took two wickets each. For Pakistan, Rizwan and Babar shared a century stand. An unbeaten 45 from Mohammad Nawaz sealed the deal.

Win Pakistan win their 15th T20I against Bangladesh

The Men in Green have firmly dominated Bangladesh in T20Is. They have improved their head-to-head T20I record to 15-2. Notably, Bangladesh's last win against Pakistan in the format came way back in March 2016. Babar Azam's men recorded a 21-run triumph when these two sides met earlier in the tournament. Having scored an unbeaten 78, Rizwan starred for Pakistan in that game.

Rizwan Rizwan's ninth T20I fifty of 2022

Rizwan continues his exploits in the shortest format. The right-handed batter slammed his ninth T20I half-century of 2022. Rizwan smashed 69 off 56 balls (4 fours). The Pakistani batter now owns 787 runs in 2022 at an average of 56.21. He is only behind Suryakumar Yadav (801), who earlier became the first-ever Indian with 800 T20I runs in a calendar year.