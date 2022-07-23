Sports

Bangladesh announce squad for Zimbabwe tour; Mahmudullah rested

Written by V Shashank Jul 23, 2022, 01:00 pm 3 min read

Mahmudullah has captained Bangladesh in 43 T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named squads for the limited-overs series in Zimbabwe, starting July 30. Regular captain Mahmudullah has been rested for the three-match T20Is that will kickstart the tour. Wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan will helm the side in his absence. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been rested as well. Here are further details.

Statement Bangladesh's T20 squad should make a new start: Khaled Mahmud

"We have decided that Nurul Hasan will lead the side in the upcoming T20Is. It is not that Sohan will lead the team in the World Cup. We felt the T20 squad should make a new start as they are not performing well and we want the new guys to express them," Khaled Mahmud, Bangladesh team director, was quoted saying as per Cricbuzz.

Duo Mahmudullah, Rahim fail to make the T20I squad

As per a report on Cricbuzz, the decision to rest Mahmudullah is on grounds of his extended period of poor run in T20Is. The middle-order batter averages a meek 14.40 in T20Is played this year. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim too hasn't made the cut for the T20Is. However, both Mahmudullah and Rahim have been roped in for the 50-overs, commencing on August 5.

Career How has Mahmudullah's T20I career panned out?

Mahmudullah, since making his debut in 2007, has amassed 2,043 runs in 118 matches. He averages 23.48 and has six half-centuries under his belt. Mahmudullah, who bowls off-spin, has claimed 37 wickets at an economy of 7.23. He has mustered 16 wins and 26 losses as a captain for Bangladesh (NR: 1). That includes a recent 2-0 defeat in the T20s against West Indies.

Shakib Shakib to skip the entire tour of Zimbabwe

As stated, Shakib has been rested for the entirety of the Zimbabwe tour. According to Cricbuzz, the 35-year-old may be handed over the captaincy in 20-overs cricket prior to the 2022 Asia Cup. He has captained the Bangla Tigers on 21 occasions, with a 7-14 win-loss record. Shakib is the only cricketer with over 2,000 runs and 100-plus wickets in T20Is.

Information Bangladesh's T20I squad for Zimbabwe series

Bangladesh's T20I squad: Nurul Hasan (captain & wicket-keeper), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Parvez Hossain Emon.

Information Presenting Bangladesh's 16-man squad for the ODI series

Bangladesh's ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam.