Sports

Imam-ul-Haq smashes six-successive fifty-plus scores in ODIs: Key stats

Imam-ul-Haq smashes six-successive fifty-plus scores in ODIs: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 11, 2022, 01:06 pm 2 min read

Imam's enjoying the form of his life (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

On Friday, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq hammered a sublime 72 off 72 deliveries in the second ODI against West Indies in Multan. It was his sixth-consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs. The knock powered Pakistan to 275/8 in 50 overs. He was also involved in a daunting 120-run stand alongside Babar Azam for the second wicket. Pakistan eventually won by 120 runs. We decode Imam's stats.

Career Imam brings up his 13th ODI fifty

Imam is reaping rewards off his red-hot form in the one-dayers. He has amassed 435 runs this year so far, averaging a mammoth 108.75. The southpaw has clocked two hundreds and three fifties. His knock of 72 against West Indies was his 13th fifty in the format. Overall, he has 2,458 runs across 51 ODIs at 54.62. He has slammed nine hundreds to date.

50s Sixth fifty-plus score in ODIs

Imam had scored 56 against England in 2021. This year, he registered knocks of 103, 106, and 89* in the three-match ODIs against Australia in March-April. Imam then racked up a 71-ball 65 in the first ODI against WI followed by a score of 72, laced with six fours. His last six scores in the format read: 72, 65, 89*, 106, 103, and 56.

Information Second ODI fifty against West Indies

Imam has faced the Windies on only three occasions so far. Notably, he has stamped fifties in two of those instances. He has now raced to 139 runs from three outings versus WI, with 72 as his best score.

Information Imam trumps Fakhar in ODI runs tally

Imam, having smashed 2,458 runs, has now surpassed Fakhar Zaman's count in the ODIs (2,455). He is now the 25th highest run-getter for Pakistan in the 50-overs. Imam now eyes Zaheer Abbas' tally (2,572).

Runs Fourth-highest run-getter in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Imam's consistent onslaughts have propelled him to the fourth spot in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Averaging 56.53, Imam has stacked up 735 runs in 14 matches. The stylish batter has struck at a sensational rate of 90.29. He has two hundreds and seven fifties in this interval. Meanwhile, Babar (1,082) is seated at the top of the heap.