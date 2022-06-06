Sports

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st T20I: Preview and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jun 06, 2022, 02:04 pm 3 min read

Hasaranga's belligerent form could benefit Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia face Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match T20I series in Colombo on Tuesday. Having won 11 of the last 13 T20Is, the Aussies would be keen to punch a few more triumphs. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have a decent attack on offer. They would be fancying their chances and quite possibly setting the tone for a series win. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won four of the last five outings. Both pacers and spinners have run riot in this interval. Batters have struggled of late. Hence, anything around 160 could be par total here.

SL Can Sri Lanka revive their T20I performance?

Sri Lanka have a promising set of players. 19-year-old Matheesha Pathirana would be raring to make his debut. The pacer's death-over prowess could be put to good use. Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has had a sensational run in IPL 2022. His return bolsters SL's bowling attack. Batting-wise, the trio of Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa has to exhibit a top show.

Australia Australia could prove overpowering for Dasun Shanaka & Co.

David Warner and Steve Smith are back in the mix. The duo missed out on the home series against SL and the lone T20 versus Pakistan. Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell's finishing abilities will be heavily banked upon. With Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa unavailable, the Aussies would be expecting an in-form Josh Hazlewood and Ashton Agar to get the job done in Colombo.

Teams A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wicket-keeper), Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana. Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Stats Who are the key performers?

David Warner has slammed 2,554 runs in 88 T20Is. The southpaw averages 32.74. As per ESPNcricinfo, seamer Josh Hazlewood has claimed eight wickets in four matches against Sri Lanka at 11.37. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has pocketed 57 scalps in 35 T20Is. He averages merely 13.75. Against Australia, opener Pathum Nissanka has amassed 191 runs in six innings at 31.83.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (option 2): Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Charith Asalanka, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.